Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 6,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $393.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,027. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $379.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $302.17 and a 1-year high of $395.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.50.

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

