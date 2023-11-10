LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised LiveRamp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Shares of RAMP opened at $35.98 on Thursday. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 52.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 12,017.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

