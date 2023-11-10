Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) CAO Sells $87,975.00 in Stock

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $87,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 2.4 %

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $79.56. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.50.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 14.1% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,386 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 26.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,105 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 248.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 93,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,400 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth $1,654,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on LPX shares. DA Davidson raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LPX

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.