Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Trading 5.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% during trading on Friday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $13.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Lyft traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.65. 3,511,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 16,981,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lyft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 14,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $168,808.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,422,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,065,128.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Logan Green sold 7,862 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $89,941.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 472,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,410,776.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 14,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $168,808.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,422,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,065,128.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,733 shares of company stock worth $486,348. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,299,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,360,000 after purchasing an additional 323,178 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth $73,660,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after buying an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929,654 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $47,275,000 after buying an additional 125,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,942,000. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 179.74% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

