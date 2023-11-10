Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires 1,714 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,432 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 57,233 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $103.00 billion, a PE ratio of 102.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $50.68.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.