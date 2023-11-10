Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires 3,713 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 203.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 14,851,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962,297 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in RB Global by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,617,000 after acquiring an additional 747,804 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in RB Global by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,350,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,868,000 after acquiring an additional 43,084 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in RB Global by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,347,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,831,000 after acquiring an additional 838,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in RB Global by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,209,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA opened at $67.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.88, a PEG ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $68.25.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.30 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy J. O’day bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.52 per share, with a total value of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.30 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,519.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,825 shares of company stock valued at $349,114 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

