Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires 3,791 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 202.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 42,578.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,311,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at $131,663,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1,603.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,391 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 122.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,981,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,764 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter valued at $87,611,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Kellanova
In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,675,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,641,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,176,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,154,359.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,675,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 722,400 shares of company stock worth $40,223,744 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Kellanova Stock Up 0.0 %
K stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 million, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $74.72.
Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Kellanova Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.84%.
Kellanova Company Profile
Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kellanova
- How to Invest in Energy
- Carvana: shifting gears toward a potential breakout
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Will Eli Lilly’s Zepbound be the next big weight-loss drug?
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Interest rates propel insurers’ earnings to new highs
Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.