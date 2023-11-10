Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires 3,791 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 202.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 42,578.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,311,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at $131,663,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1,603.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,391 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 122.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,981,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,764 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter valued at $87,611,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,675,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,641,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,176,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,154,359.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,675,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 722,400 shares of company stock worth $40,223,744 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on K. Barclays raised shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.0 %

K stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 million, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $74.72.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.84%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

