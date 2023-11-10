Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 337 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 29.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $973.07 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $598.00 and a 1-year high of $990.10. The company has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $858.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $846.82.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $35.00 dividend. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.16, for a total value of $4,786,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total value of $2,561,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.16, for a total value of $4,786,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,442 shares of company stock worth $33,770,866. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $966.77.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

