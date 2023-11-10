Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys 119 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $204.04 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.41 and a 1 year high of $229.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.90 and its 200 day moving average is $212.28.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.33, for a total value of $25,041.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,374.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,339 shares of company stock valued at $268,867. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

