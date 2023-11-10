Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys 661 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 116.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.86.

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $284.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $219.77 and a one year high of $340.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

