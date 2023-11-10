Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth $556,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,015,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 667,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,745,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Graco by 47.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Graco Price Performance

Graco stock opened at $76.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $65.23 and a one year high of $87.94.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,087,222. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

About Graco

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

