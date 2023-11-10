Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys Shares of 1,537 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cummins Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CMI opened at $215.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $265.28. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

