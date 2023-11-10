Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys Shares of 2,638 Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $467,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $454,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SUI. Truist Financial increased their price target on Sun Communities from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Compass Point lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.91.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $114.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $163.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.54.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.28%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,805.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,830,805.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

