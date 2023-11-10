Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys Shares of 7,736 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MGM opened at $38.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.04. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $32.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.98.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

