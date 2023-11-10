Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys Shares of 8,367 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Corning by 563.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,174,160,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 134.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLW. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Corning Stock Performance

Corning stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average is $31.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.71%.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.