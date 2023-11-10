Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys Shares of 939 Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWAV shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shockwave Medical from $313.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.78.

Shockwave Medical stock opened at $162.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.01. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 14.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.69.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $2,146,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,400,708.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $2,146,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,400,708.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $819,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,750,381.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,100 shares of company stock worth $10,628,024. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

