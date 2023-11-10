Machina Capital S.A.S. Cuts Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,868 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in Incyte by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 993,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,827,000 after purchasing an additional 156,025 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Incyte by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 358,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,303,000 after purchasing an additional 79,454 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Incyte by 1.2% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 17,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 20.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,672,000 after buying an additional 290,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

INCY stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $86.29.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

