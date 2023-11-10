Machina Capital S.A.S. Cuts Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $80.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.07.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

