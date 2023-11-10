Machina Capital S.A.S. Decreases Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 49.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 5.8% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $102.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.58.

Leidos Increases Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

