Machina Capital S.A.S. Grows Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL opened at $175.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $191.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.