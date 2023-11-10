Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $290,000 Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Machina Capital S.A.S. decreased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $451,048,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,392,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 29.9% during the second quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW stock opened at $781.80 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $534.01 and a 12 month high of $811.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $710.34 and a 200-day moving average of $714.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.