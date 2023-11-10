Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $302,000 Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 89.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $35.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.59.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

