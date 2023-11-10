Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 581.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,630,935,000 after buying an additional 625,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,547,000 after buying an additional 531,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,001,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,348,000 after buying an additional 759,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,861,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,098,000 after buying an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB stock opened at $166.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 1.84. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $198.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.56.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 100.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.82.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

