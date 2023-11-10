Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $234,000 in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in CME Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in CME Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

Shares of CME stock opened at $216.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.02 and its 200-day moving average is $195.93. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $221.76.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total value of $1,232,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,572,985.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at $676,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total transaction of $1,232,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,985.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,175. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

