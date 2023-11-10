Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $238,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,923 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 53.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 735,554 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,646,000 after acquiring an additional 255,687 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.9% during the second quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 153,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.76. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

