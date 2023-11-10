Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $251,000 in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
ALNY opened at $164.52 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.10 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
