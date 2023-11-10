Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $251,000 in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

ALNY opened at $164.52 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.10 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.80.

ALNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

