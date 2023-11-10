Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $291,000 in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $94.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.37 and a 200-day moving average of $112.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 68.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 356.84%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $240,834.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,278,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

