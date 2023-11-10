Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $317,000 in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the first quarter worth $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Pentair Stock Down 1.1 %

PNR stock opened at $60.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $71.82.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

