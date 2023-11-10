Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $337,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

General Electric Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $113.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.19 and a 200-day moving average of $108.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.57 and a 12-month high of $117.96. The firm has a market cap of $123.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

