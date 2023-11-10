Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $373,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in American International Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in American International Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,025,000 after buying an additional 2,557,149 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,275,000 after buying an additional 3,243,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 0.4 %

AIG opened at $62.85 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.18.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

