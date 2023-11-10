Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $384,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $388.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $394.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.35.

Get Our Latest Report on Ulta Beauty

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.