Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $390,000 in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR opened at $121.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.39 and a 1-year high of $156.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.92.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

