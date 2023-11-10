Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $410,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $234,348,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $243,610,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $79.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.23. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $101.11.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

