Machina Capital S.A.S. Lowers Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $149.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $192.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JKHY. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.