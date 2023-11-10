Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $2,277,135,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,934,000 after buying an additional 424,932 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,417,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,340,000 after acquiring an additional 433,107 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,866,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,833,000 after acquiring an additional 369,703 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,278,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 5.4 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

ARE opened at $94.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.90. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $172.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 356.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARE. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

