Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.23.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $130.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.22 and its 200-day moving average is $141.68. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 28.02%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

