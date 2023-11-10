Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NU by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,079,798 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NU by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525,819 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,071,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,195,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NU by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,315,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863,281 shares in the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. New Street Research lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.25 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

NU Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 413.71 and a beta of 1.08.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. NU had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 11.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.