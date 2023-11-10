Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL opened at $84.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.14. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.62 and a 1 year high of $89.69. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.23.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

