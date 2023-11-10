Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases 1,294 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Okta were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Okta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 3.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.51.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,559.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $402,266.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,445.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $620,167.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,559.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,417 shares of company stock worth $1,920,707. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $66.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.26 and a 200-day moving average of $75.73. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.78 and a 12 month high of $91.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. Okta’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

