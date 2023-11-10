Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 1,555 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,555 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $193.81 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $261.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.23. The company has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

