Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 3,984 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MHK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 98.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:MHK opened at $79.52 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $130.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.13.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

