Machina Capital S.A.S. Raises Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 298.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,461,951,000 after purchasing an additional 864,216,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after buying an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892,549 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,072,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,548,000 after purchasing an additional 265,912 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $124.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $87.99 and a 52-week high of $130.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.61 and a 200 day moving average of $111.02.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 84.68%.

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

