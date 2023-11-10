Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 1,352 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Kroger by 7.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $43.90 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.70.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 over the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

