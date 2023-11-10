Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 1,749 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Machina Capital S.A.S. cut its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 106.3% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,436 shares of company stock worth $2,217,545 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $509.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $513.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.86. The firm has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

