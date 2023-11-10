Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 3,470 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 77.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $1,969,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.06, for a total transaction of $77,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,672.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock worth $232,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.3 %

SPGI stock opened at $387.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $371.81 and its 200 day moving average is $379.55. The stock has a market cap of $122.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $428.65.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

