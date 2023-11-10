Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 5,608 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Machina Capital S.A.S. trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,987 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 91.4% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $114.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.79. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $135.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.16.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

