Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $232,000 Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 291.2% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 12,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $226,754,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,497,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,926 shares of company stock worth $22,505,073 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AJG. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $246.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.26. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.45 and a fifty-two week high of $248.54. The firm has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

