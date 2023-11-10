Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $270,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 62,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 336.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 674,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,150,000 after purchasing an additional 520,396 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 72,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 50.3% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $355,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,717,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $355,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,717,077.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,250 shares of company stock worth $6,441,505. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.81. The firm has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.