Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $288,000 Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,912,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RGA opened at $155.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $157.69. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.36.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

