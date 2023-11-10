Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $288,000 Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $96,942,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,165,000 after acquiring an additional 509,220 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after acquiring an additional 474,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,018,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,177,000 after acquiring an additional 278,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.36.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE:RGA opened at $155.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.62. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $157.69.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

